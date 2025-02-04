New York Mets insider floats surprise idea to replace Pete Alonso with this New York Yankees veteran

If Pete Alonso does not re-sign with the New York Mets in the final weeks before 2025 Spring Training, one insider for the club floated the idea of signing another former New York Yankees player as his replacement.

After a slew of moves this offseason — including giving Juan Soto a record-shattering contract — the Mets have only a few holes left to fill before spring training kicks off. The club could use one more starting pitcher and they still have a big question mark at first base.

The organization would love to re-sign homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso. However, the two sides remain at a contract impasse despite both sides wanting a reunion. While the Mets are still viewed as a heavy favorite to bring the 30-year-old back it is still possible a rival club snatches him up before the season begins.

Veteran and impact first baseman like Ryan Mountcastle, Spencer Torkelson, or Yandy Diaz could all be replacement options for the Mets. However, all will come at a prospect cost. If the team would like to go with a cost-effective option that adds depth to their infield, Sports Illustrated Mets insider Pat Ragazzo suggested this week that three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo could be considered.

Anthony Rizzo stats (2024): 92 G, .228 AVG, .301 OBP, .335 SLG, .637 OPS, 8 HR, 35 RBI, 38 R

Could Anthony Rizzo be a Pete Alonso replacement option for the New York Mets?

The former Chicago Cubs star has had trouble staying on the field the last two seasons. A neck injury derailed a hot start in 2023. He has not been the same since. Furthermore, a fractured forearm and then fractured fingers limited him to just 92 games this past season.

However, in a show of what kind of character he brings to a locker room, he played through the badly damaged fingers during the ALCS and World Series and played well. Ragazzo explained why he believes Rizzo would be a cheap and positive addition to the New York Mets in 2025.

“If Rizzo is healthy, he brings a ton of value defensively and should be able to produce as a league-average bat. Rizzo has a great reputation as a clubhouse leader and spent the past two seasons in the Bronx mentoring Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe,” he wrote.

Anthony Rizzo contract (Projection): One year, $12 million

“The Mets’ clubhouse is run by Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, who are the clear-cut leaders of the group, but it would help to bring in another veteran presence such as Rizzo, as the Mets did with DH J.D. Martinez in 2024.”

Rizzo would add depth and another option for manager Carlos Mendoza. Plus, at 35, it is not out of the question he has one last highly productive season left in him.

