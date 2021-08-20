New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom likely to be shut down for rest of 2021 season

Jul 27, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets injured starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) watches from the dugout during the third inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

When Jacob deGrom landed on the injured list July 18, the New York Mets sat atop the NL East with a two-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and a four-game edge over the Atlanta Braves. Now sitting third in the division, deGrom might be done for the year.

The Mets diagnosed deGrom with forearm tightness in early July, resting him after a July 7 start. When giving the veteran’s pitching arm some time to rest didn’t help, New York put him on the 10-day IL. He threw a few days later, but multiple setbacks have since kept him from the mound.

With the Mets slipping in the standings and their playoff odds dwindling, the front office is contemplating deGrom’s future. Rushing him back would be extremely risky, something this franchise can’t afford with so much invested in the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

Jacob deGrom stats (2021): 1.08 ERA, 14.28 K/9, .128 BAA, 45.1% K-rate, 0.55 WHIP in 92 innings

According to Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo, there is a “99.9% chance” that deGrom doesn’t return to the mound in 2021, with increasing expectations that New York shuts him down for the remainder of the season.

New York started sensing the forearm tightness wasn’t a minor issue before the trade deadline. But instead of making aggressive moves to strengthen the rotation, potentially acquiring a front-line starter, New York settled for Rich Hill and Trevor Williams.

It’s been a rapid descent for the Mets this summer. New York came out of the ALl-Star Break with a 47-40 record, holding a sizable lead in the division. The Mets immediately dropped a series to the Pittsburgh Pirates and dropped below the .500 mark (60-61) after Thursday’s loss to the Dodgers.

Jacob deGrom contract: $36 million salary (2022), player opt-out after 2022, $30.5 million (2023)

While the Mets have been riddled with injuries this season, it’s an issue that has impacted a majority of teams across the league. New York was excellent when deGrom was on the mound, but its lineup has failed to consistently produce despite boasting plenty of talent.

Months of rest is likely the best thing for deGrom. While he misses out on an opportunity to earn his third NL Cy Young Award, the 33-year-old can return fully healthy next season with a shot to strengthen his Hall of Fame resume.