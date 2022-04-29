WATCH: New York Mets use five pitchers to combine for second no-hitter in franchise history

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

It took less than a month for the first no-hitter of the 2022 MLB season to take place. It came Friday night courtesy of the New York Mets in a combined effort by five different pitchers. Still, a no-hitter is a no-hitter.

Taking on their NL East foes in the Philadelphia Phillies, the Mets went all nine innings without allowing a hit. Tylor Megill after getting the start earned the win after making it through five frames, earning the quality start, but it was much more than simply a quality start.

Sure, the Mets ended up walking six Phillies batters, but still, none of them managed to get enough to muster a hit.

Here are the pitchers who just helped make history for the Mets.

Tylor Megill: 5 IP, 3 BB, 5 K, 88 pitches, Win

Drew Smith: 1.1 IP, 1 BB, 4 K, 36 pitches, Hold

Joely Rodriguez: 1 IP, 2 BB, 17 pitches, Hold

Seth Lugo: 0.2 IP, 5 pitches, Hold

Edwin Diaz: 1 IP, 3 K, 13 pitches, Save

The only other Met to throw a no-no, combined or otherwise was Johan Santana on June 1, 2012, taking place at Citi Field. To everyone who witnessed the latest no-hitter it may be something they never forget, even if it was in a different way than many no-hitters of the past.

