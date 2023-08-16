Pair of young New York Knicks players reportedly have been untouchable in recent trade talks

As the New York Knicks keep an open mind and ear to trade talks before the start of the new season, it seems that a pair of young bench players have been off-limits in recent conversations.

For the first time in a very long time, the New York Knicks seem to be on the precipice of being a competitive team on a consistent basis. They have reached the postseason in two of the last three years and made a lot of noise in the Eastern Conference playoffs by reaching the semifinals this past season.

What makes the franchise’s long-term outlook so promising is the roster that has brought them success has players that are mostly just entering their or on the rise. That includes their bench where athletes like Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride, and Jericho Sims made varying levels of impact on the team’s bounce-back season in 2022-2023.

New York Knicks not interested in Miles McBride or Jericho Sims being trade throw-ins

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Their potential is why other teams have an interest in them during trade talks, but is also why the organization has been unwilling to part with them unless there is a meaningful return. On Tuesday, The Athletic’s New York Knicks insider Fred Katz reported that the organization has turned away requests by other franchises to add McBride and Sims as throw-ins on potential trades.

“They like those two too much just to give them away. I couldn’t see either Sims or McBride moving unless their salaries were necessary to make a major trade work,” Katz wrote.

Both Sims, 24, and McBride, 22, are blocked by other players in the rotation. However, when given minutes they have been solid contributors with the big man being a strong rebounder and energy player, and the guard becoming a favorite of head coach Tom Thibodeau for his defensive talents.

Furthermore, both make less than $2 million next season and have proven to be valuable fill-ins when teammates in front of them in the rotation go down with injuries.