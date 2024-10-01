New report counters recent New York Knicks rumors about Donte DiVincenzo’s unhappiness with 2024-25 role

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It seems that former New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo welcomed the change in role for the 2024-25 NBA season. This counters rumors from last week about him following his trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

There was already a lot of excitement surrounding the Knicks entering training camp for the new season. They were already a formidable team in the East before they traded for Nets two-way stud Mikal Bridges in the early days of the offseason.

However, the hype about their potential was hit with a shot of adrenaline when they made a stunning blockbuster trade for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns just days before the start of training camp. In the deal, New York sent All-Star forward Julius Randle and fan-favorite Donte DiVincenzo to Minnesota.

Following news of the deal, SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley said he believed DiVincenzo “didn’t exactly love the idea of playing fewer minutes/a reduced role this season” with Bridges expected to usurp his role as starting shooting guard. It was a surprising revelation. Since the acquisition of Bridges meant the “Villanova Four” — Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bridges, and DiVincenzo — would reunite in New York.

Donte DiVincenzo had no issue with returning to the New York Knicks bench this season

However, a new report seems to counter rumors that DiVincenzo was unhappy about losing his starting job to his former college teammate.

“A league source refuted reports that Donte DiVincenzo was unhappy with the idea of coming off the bench next season and wanted to leave the Knicks,” New York Post NBA reporter Stefan Bondy wrote on X. “Source says he was ‘pumped’ about next season and playing with Mikal Bridges.”

DiVincenzo became a fan favorite in his lone season in New York as he broke the team record for most threes in a season. For many Knicks fans, his departure is harder to swallow than Randle’s. This will only make those unhappy with the trade even more heartbroken.

