Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally landed guard Jalen Brunson, it appears several NBA players still have concerns about playing for New York.

From future Hall of Famers like LeBron James and Kevin Durant to All-Star guards Kemba Walker, the Knicks’ efforts to land some of the best players in basketball have routinely fallen short. Even across multiple regimes, New York’s fans have been left feeling disappointed by the lack of free-agency splashes over the years.

The Knicks have two huge things going for them. Madison Square Garden remains the Mecca of basketball, an arena that practically every NBA player loves to step inside for the opportunity to be on the biggest stage. New York City also offers unique marketing opportunities, providing Knicks’ players with a chance to market themselves like few other places could offer.

Yet, as an NBA agent explained to Brian Wacker of the New York Post, one problem is still hurting the Knicks all these years later. Players are all too familiar with the pressure that comes from playing for this franchise, an organization and fan base in desperate need of a star to save it.

“Guys like [playing] there, but at least when it comes to free agents, there’s a lot of, is someone gonna come save the Knicks? That scares some guys off.” Anonymous NBA agent on free agents being weary of playing for New York Knicks

New York seemed poised for a turnaround just a few years ago. Madison Square Garden experienced an atmosphere reminiscent of its glory days, with fans creating a raucous environment. The Knicks made the playoffs in 2021, their first postseason appearance since the 2012-’13 season.

A moment that should have provided a launching point for the franchise was instead followed by a return to disappointment. New York missed the NBA Playoffs for the eighth time in nine years. Once again, one of the most storied teams in professional sports was back in a position it is all too familiar with.

Unfortunately for New York, there are no signs of life on the horizon. The Knicks have needed a recent surge to climb over the .500 market and no one around the league views this team as a viable contender. To make matters worse, the top NBA free agents in 2023 are headlined by Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton and Myles Turner.

It’s clear the concerns NBA stars have about joining the Knicks remain and nothing that is happening at MSG this season will change that impression. If things don’t improve quickly, New York might be forced into another all too familiar organizational reset with talks of a rebuild surrounding the franchise.

