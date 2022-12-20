New York Jets rule out Mike White for Thursday, Zach Wilson to start

Losers of three consecutive games, the New York Jets face a must-win against the conference rival Jacksonville Jaguars to open Week 16 Thursday night.

Currently one game behind the Miami Dolphins for the final wild card spot in the AFC, they’ll have to do so without quarterback Mike White.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Tuesday that White is out for the game due to a rib injury. Struggling sophomore quarterback Zach Wilson will get the start.

This isn’t necessarily an ideal scenarios for the Jets. White provided a lot more under center than Wilson when he took over for his younger counterpart as New York’s starter back in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears.

Wilson’s benching came after he struggled big time in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots the week before. His immaturity and lack of leadership came into question following that game. For his part, Saleh has gone to bat for his young quarterback since New York fell to the Detroit Lions this past Sunday.

“The frustrating thing is that this kid is going to be a good quarterback, but the NFL and this new instant-coffee world that we’re in just doesn’t want to give people time. So, we look at him and he’s just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb.” New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on criticism of Zach Wilson

Somethnig will need to be done on offense for the Jets Thursday night against a Jaguars team that is coming off a comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys. They have scored 29 points over the past two games. Whether Wilson can lead the ship remains to be seen. But based on his track record, there shouldn’t be too much confidence here.

Zach Wilson stats (2022): 55% completion, 1,596 yards, 6 TD, 6 INT, 75.3 QB rating

Following Thursday’s game against Jacksonville, New York closes up its regular season slate with road dates against the Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. At this point, all three matchups will have playoff implications.