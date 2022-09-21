New York Jets will reportedly intensify Zach Wilson’s reps this week to push towards a Week 4 return

The New York Jets are expected to ramp up the recovery process for starting quarterback Zach Wilson this week, with the hope of having him ready for the team’s Week 4 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The pressure to get Wilson back on the field was diminished a bit after Week 2 when the Jets and replacement QB Joe Flacco were able to pull off a stunning final minutes victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. While there are a lot of positive feelings around the team and Flacco after the win, Wilson is still the leader of the offense going forward.

After injuring the meniscus tendon in his right knee during the preseason, there was some hope that the 23-year-old might actually be able to return for the team’s season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens. However, as Week 1 closed in that possibility quickly became unrealistic and the new goal for the organization switched to a comeback in Week 4 against the Steelers. Well, a new report claims this his showing in practice this week will be pivotal in trying to achieve that goal.

Zach Wilson needs to progress in practice this week if he hopes to make New York Jets return in Week 4

On Wednesday, NFL Network league insider Ian Rapoport broke the news that the team plans to push Wilson and his knee during practice this week and see if he can be ready for the their game on Oct. 2 in Pittsburgh.

Zach Wilson stats (2021): 2,334 passing yards, 9 TD, 11 INT, 69.7 rating

“Zach Wilson for the New York Jets, [is] expected to take a little bit of a step [up] in practice this week. He’s going to take part in 7-on-7s a little more than he did previously. Just to ramp him up and see if they can get to the point where he is a full go by the time they get to Steelers week. That is the goal. He’s recovering from meniscus surgery and a bone bruise which is probably proving to be the one that takes a little more time [to heal]. But if he can get through the practice this week then you might see him fully against the Steelers.”

The Jets return to action in Week 3 against the 0-2 Cincinnati Bengals at home for a 1 PM ET matchup on CBS.