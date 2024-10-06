New report warns New York Jets and New Orleans Saints about trading for ‘B+’ version of Davante Adams

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A new report suggests the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints must be cautious about giving up too much for a “B+” version of star receiver Davante Adams.

There was no bigger story in the NFL ahead of the Week 5 games than the saga of whether Davante Adams will be traded for a second time during his impressive career. The elite pass catcher came to the Raiders before the 2022 season in a blockbuster trade that cost Las Vegas and first and second-round draft pick.

After their victory in Week 4, the rumor mill began to churn about the Raiders engaging in discussions with rivals about a potential trade. Then came reports that Davante Adams actually requested a trade from Vegas. For the last year, the New York Jets have been linked to a potential trade for the six-time Pro Bowler. And recent reports have them as favorites to land the 31-year-old.

However, there has been buzz that the New Orleans Saints also have a very real chance to acquire Davante Adams. Since, like the Jets, quarterback Derek Carr previously played with the receiver and is a good friend. Yet, there is a risk for either team in a trade for the Raiders wideout. And that was the focus of a new column from Pro Football Talk NFL insider Mike Florio on Sunday.

NFL talent evaluator suggests New York Jets trade target is past his prime

Florio explained that Adams’ contract for the rest of this season isn’t bad. However, it balloons up to over $35 million next season. This means he would likely be a rental for whatever team lands him. Furthermore, he will turn 32 in December and his best days are likely behind him. The Raiders reportedly want a second-round pick in a trade, which is a hefty price — all things considered.

The league insider also added an interesting nugget from a talent evaluator he recently spoke to. “As one seasoned evaluator said when asked recently if Adams is still an A-lister, the response was, “B+,” he wrote.

Due to his contract and age, the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints must seriously consider if the Adams juice is worth the squeeze. Especially if he is no longer in peak form and would just be a rental.

