Fired Jets coach Robert Saleh out for revenge against Aaron Rodgers, shockingly pops up at Packers practice

It sure seems like former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh may be out for revenge against Aaron Rodgers after a surprising appearance on Wednesday.

The Jets have made headlines this season for all the wrong reasons. After being a popular choice to win the AFC East in 2024, the team has disappointed after the first seven weeks of the season. They enter their Week 8 game against the New England Patriots with a 2-5 record and in the midst of a four-game losing skid.

Their last two losses are even more frustrating because, after a Week 5 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings, the team’s owner made the shocking decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh. Woody Johnson took all the heat for the move. But many around the team believe quarterback Aaron Rodgers played a role in Saleh’s ouster.

He seemed unhappy with the team’s direction this season. And a few awkward moments between them this year only added to the speculation. While New York Jets fans were calling for Saleh’s job last year, there is still a belief around the fanbase that his ouster so early in the season was unfair. And it has intensified pressure on Rodgers.

The entire situation has only made the Green Bay Packers’ decision to trade the team legend last year all the more brilliant. The team has been better without Rodgers and is a Super Bowl contender. And in a weird twist, it seems that Saleh might be joining the organization that grew tired of Rodgers long ago.

Aaron Rodgers’ former head coach joins Green Bay Packers?

On Wednesday, an eagle-eyed reporter at Packers practice noticed something unexpected. While Green Bay was going through preparation for their game on Sunday, none other than Robert Saleh was seen evaluating the practice.

In the video above, the former Jets coach doesn’t seem to be a simple on-looker chatting with others in attendance. He looks to be holding what seems to be plays or Packers game plans. Could the former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator be a new advisor for the team?

The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov claimed on X today that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh have a “history that goes way back.” Saleh has a well-respected defensive mind. So it surely doesn’t hurt the team to bring him in for his expertise.

It is just fascinating that he makes his first NFL appearance with the former team of the player many believe was behind his firing.

