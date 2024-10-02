Garrett Wilson’s comments about New York Jets offense starts a mild controversy

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to help take what was a good New York Jets team led by Robert Saleh’s suffocating defense into a great team that could make an impact on both sides of the ball. So far, we haven’t seen Garrett Wilson and the rest of the Jets’ offense take flight in 2024.

The Jets enter Week 5 ranked 21st in scoring. Rodgers has yet to have a game with more than two touchdowns, and Nathaniel Hackett’s offense hasn’t topped 24 points during their 2-2 start. After Week 4’s ugly 10-9 loss to the Broncos, Rodgers’ top receiver became vocal about how his role has changed and how it could be impacting New York’s scoring attack.

Did Garrett Wilson take a shot at the New York Jets’ offense?

The New York Jets are looking for solutions anywhere they can find them. But third-year pro Garrett Wilson may have a few suggestions. He recently spoke to the media about the team’s offense and how the Jets “don’t do a lot of different things.”

“I don’t think we do a lot of different stuff to be honest. When I watch football on Sundays and I see a lot of teams who mix it up and stuff like that. I don’t feel like we do that. I think we know our identity. It’s just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it’s going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things. I know, personally, my route tree hasn’t been what it has been the last two years as far as the stuff I’ve been running. It’s just about figuring out if it’s the right identity and whether it’s going to win games.” Garrett Wilson on New York Jets’ offense

Cimini’s tweet got over 665K views and counting on X alone, drawing plenty of eyeballs. Even Wilson himself later saw the tweet and felt he needed to clarify, commenting on Cimini’s post.

I didn’t jus “comment” this, it was my answer to this strung out question pic.twitter.com/FvmhEGZY0J — Garrett Wilson (@GarrettWilson_V) October 1, 2024

Did Wilson call out his own offense? His comments may not seem very pointed or volatile. Yet, Wilson did still say a lot without saying any names.

At some point, the Jets need to go back to the drawing board, taking advantage of what works and tossing out what doesn’t. The fact remains that Wilson and the Jets’ offense hasn’t lived up to their full potential, and if unlocking a bigger portion of his route tree helps deliver better results, then the team already knows what needs to be done.

