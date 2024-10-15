Bill Belichick shows he has no interest in New York Jets coach job in the most public and hilarious way possible

Credit: Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bill Belichick did little to hide the fact he still doesn’t want the New York Jets head coach job during their game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

It has been a rollercoaster ride for the Jets in 2024. They entered their campaign with playoff expectations and Super Bowl hopes due to having a top-shelf defense and future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers. However, after five games they owned a surprisingly mediocre 2-3 record.

Related: Where do the New York Jets land in our latest NFL offense rankings?

Their disappointing start led to one of the biggest stories of the first half of the season. When New York owner Woody Johnson made the bold decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh after just five games. Unless interim coach Jeff Ulbrich can lead them to the doorstep of the Super Bowl, the Jets’ job will be one a lot of coaches will be interested in this offseason.

However, don’t include NFL legend Bill Belichick among those potential candidates

Bill Belichick takes shot at New York Jets owner during MNF Manningcast

Bill Belichick just dismantled the #Jets on live television.



"That's kind of what it's been like with the Jets. Barely won over 30 percent in the last 10 years. The owner, being the owner. Just ready, fire, aim."pic.twitter.com/j9GbJ9vd1c — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2024

Bill Belichick has an interesting history with the Jets. He was their top assistant when Bill Parcells turned the franchise into an AFC powerhouse in the late 1990s. After the Parcells walked away from the sport, Belichick was in line to take the top job. But spurned New York ownership and instead took the same job with the New England Patriots.

During ESPN’s “Manningcast” for Monday’s Jets vs. Bills game the eight-time Super Bowl winner was asked about the ongoing situation with Gang Green and was not complimentary of the franchise’s owner, Woody Johnson.

“That’s kind of what it’s been there with the Jets. They’ve barely won over 30% of their games over the last 10 years. So, the owner being the owner, it’s just ready, aim, fire.” Bill Belichick

As rough as things have been for the Jets this season, a win versus the Bills would put them in first in the AFC East. Belichick was unable to secure a new head coaching job in the offseason after being fired by the Patriots in January.

Related: New York Jets game today – Get everything you need to know about the next Jets game