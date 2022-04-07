New York Jets showing interest in trio of elite NFL wide receivers

Desperate to provide Zach Wilson with a premier pass-catching option, the New York Jets are staying aggressive in their search for a new No. 1 wide receiver. We already heard rumors of the team being willing to offer their No. 10 overall selection for DK Metcalf, but it doesn’t end there for general manager Joe Douglas.

Mentioning he was “ready to strike” following the pursuit of Tyreek Hill, Douglas could end up trading for another established wideout to land atop the Jets’ depth chart before the year begins.

Group of 1,000-yard receivers attracting New York Jets

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Jets haven’t given up on their pursuit of a top target, inquiring about Metcalf, Brandin Cooks and A.J. Brown. Unlike the Metcalf trade report from earlier this week, there’s no report indicating what the Jets may have offered in order to make a trade happen.

Unfortunately for Jets fans hoping to land any of the proven players may end up feeling disappointed in the end. Metcalf appears primed to stay with the Seahawks, Mike Vrabel insists A.J. Brown won’t be leaving town for as long as he’s the coach and Cooks just signed a long-term extension with the Texans.

Instead, if the Jets are deadset on adding to their existing wide receiving corps, they may have to do so during the draft, in which they begin with the fourth and 10th selection on April 28. In another draft class deep with receiver talent, they should have no trouble finding an immediate contributor with one of their five selections in the top 100 picks.

For now, the top receivers on the roster include Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and Braxton Berrios. Is that enough for their No. 2 overall pick from 2021 to thrive under center? By all appearances, the Jets don’t believe it is.

