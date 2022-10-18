New York Jets coach Robert Saleh addresses Elijah Moore’s frustration, lack of involvement in Week 6

The New York Jets are off to their best start since 2015, coming off an impressive Week 6 victory over the Green Bay Packers that put a dominant defense and impressive offense on display. While wide receiver Elijah Moore enjoyed the win, his lack of involvement in the offense left him with mixed emotions after Sunday.

Moore received significant playing time in the first four games of the season. The second-year wideout averaged 68 snaps per game, being on the field for nearly 90% of New York’s total snaps in the first four weeks (Pro Football Reference). However, he only played 39 snaps in a Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins and his playing time dipped to 32 snaps (58% of the plays).

Elijah Moore stats (Week 1-4) : 272 snaps (68 avg.), 25 targets (6.25 per game), 15 receptions (3.75 per game)

: 272 snaps (68 avg.), 25 targets (6.25 per game), 15 receptions (3.75 per game) Elijah Moore stats (Week 5-6): 71 snaps (35.5 avg), 4 targets, 1 reception

Drafted with the 34th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Moore emerged as a go-to target during his rookie season with 538 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 11 games. Expected to play a more prominent role in 2022, his opportunities to make plays have dwindled. When Rich Cimini of ESPN highlighted that Moore didn’t receive a single target on Sunday, the 22-year-old wideout made it clear he also questioned the lack of usage.

“If I say what I really wanna say…I’ll be the selfish guy…we winning. Grateful! Huge blessing! All I ever wanted. Butter sweet for me em but I’ll be solid. So I’ll just stay quiet. Just know I don’t understand either.” New York Jets WR Elijah Moore on receiving zero targets in Week 6

Frustration over not being a part of the offense is understandable. However, Moore also immediately made it clear that he is still very happy the team won and his support of the Jets and his teammates is unwavering.

I support allll my teammates 💯percent too. Dey know it what it is! I’m behind em like no other. Everyone rocking out neeeeds to keeep rocking out dats part of why we winning! Don’t get it confused either. — Elijah Moore (@e_moore03) October 17, 2022

The comments got back to head coach Robert Saleh, who addressed Moore’s public statements and his role with the team. While Saleh wasn’t especially pleased with the comments being made publicly, he also made it clear there are no issues between the two sides and opportunities will come with work.

“We’ve had conversations. He’s fine. He’s a competitive young man. Like everybody, when you’re a competitor like him, he wants to contribute. Sometimes, we can think that our contributions are from production only, when your contributions can come from a variety of different things in terms of the way you show up to the building, the way you lead, the way you communicate with your teammates, the effort that you put on the field. There’s a million ways you can contribute to this football team. He’s a competitor and all he wants to do is contribute. So, I’ve got no problem with Elijah. He’s one of our high-character individuals. I love him to death. Eventually, the production part of it that he’s hoping for will come. He’s just continuing to work.” New York Jets HC Robert Saleh on Elijah Moore’s tweet, role in the offense

Moore’s absence of targets can also be explained by the Jets’ game plan on Sunday. New York ran the football on 62.3% of its plays, one of the highest rates of running plays in Week 6. Wanting to keep Aaron Rodgers off the field as much as possible, Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur only had quarterback Zach Wilson attempt 18 passes and a majority of those were quick throws to get the football out fast.

This isn’t another Denzel Mims situation. New York remains high on Moore, but his skills weren’t necessary to beat the Packers. The Jets’ approach to offense worked and if being a run-heavy team is the recipe for winning more games, it will remain in place for a franchise that won a combined six games from 2020-’21.