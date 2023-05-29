New York Jets ‘confident’ they’ll sign All-Pro to huge extension in the next few weeks

While it seemed like they might be far apart on an extension a few weeks ago, the New York Jets reportedly are feeling pretty good about the chances of inking star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to a long-term extension “in the next few weeks.”

This offseason, there have been quite a few massive contracts that were handed out. However, the position that has seemingly benefited the most in recent months is defensive tackle. Either in NFL free agency or in organizations looking to lock up stars before they hit the open market, several top defensive tackles landed huge long-term deals in the offseason.

Jeffrey Simmons, Dexter Lawrence, Jason Hargrave, and Daron Payne all were handed some of the best deals the Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders have ever given to defensive players. With many elite talents at the position getting new long-term extensions, it has led many to wonder if New York Jets Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams will be next.

New York Jets and Quinnen Williams ‘not far apart’ on extension terms

The third overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has become an anchor of the Jets’ top-shelf defense and peaked in 2022 when he posted career highs for QB hits (28), tackles for loss (12), games played (16), and sacks (12). However, as the offseason is closing in on its third month, there hadn’t been too much progress on extension talks.

Quinnen Williams stats (2022): 16 games, 12 sacks, 55 tackles, 28 QB hits

However, that has seemingly changed. On Sunday, the New York Post reported “There is still confidence the two sides will reach an agreement, according to those in the know about the negotiations.”

Furthermore, the outlet revealed that those in the know feel the two sides are “not that far apart” on the terms of a deal, and there is a genuine belief that something can get done in “the next few weeks.”

In the NFL, extensions can be extremely beneficial to the various options a franchise has to massage its salary cap and add more talent to the roster. With the New York Jets hoping to compete for a title in 2023 with Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, locking up Quinnen Williams sooner than later could help them add another key piece before training camp in July.