New York Jets’ Carl Lawson carted off with apparent leg injury

Jul 27, 2021; Florham Park, NJ, United States; New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson (58) talks with the media on training camp report day at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson left Thursday’s joint practice with the host Green Bay Packers after suffering an apparent left leg injury.

Lawson was surrounded by teammates and coaches before being taken away on a cart.

The Jets signed the 26-year-old pass rusher in March to a three-year, $45 million contract that includes a reported $30 million in guaranteed money.

A fourth-round pick by Cincinnati in 2017, Lawson posted 20 sacks, 81 tackles, 83 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles in 51 games (14 starts) with the Bengals.

He contributed 36 tackles, 32 QB hits and 5 1/2 sacks in 16 games (11 starts) last season.

–Field Level Media