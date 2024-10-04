5 bold predictions for the New York Giants vs Seattle Seahawks Week 5 matchup

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants (1-3) will take on the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) on Sunday at Lumen Field. This will be the 22nd meeting between these two franchises with the Seahawks holding an 11-10 edge.

On paper, this appears to be one of the biggest mismatches of Week 5. The Seahawks are one of the best teams in the conference, whereas the Giants have scored the fewest points in the NFC this season (60).

Fortunately for the Giants, games aren’t played on paper, and anything can happen on any given Sunday. Here’s a look at our five bold predictions for the game.

Daniel Jones will have his first 300-yard passing game of the season

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The last time Daniel Jones threw for 300 yards in a game was Week 2 last season in New York’s 31-28 comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals. This week he’ll face a Seahawks secondary that’s giving up 167 yards per game through the air, which is seventh-best in the NFL.

If facing Seattle’s defense wasn’t daunting enough, the Giants might be without Malik Nabers, who was unable to participate in Thursday’s practice due to a concussion.

This has all the makings of being a rough day for Jones. But the 27-year-old will surprise many by having his first 300-passing game of the season.

Devon Witherspoon will have another pick-six against Daniel Jones

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

When these two teams met last season, rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon made the play of the game when he picked off Jones for a 97-yard touchdown return in Seattle’s 24-3 victory.

Surprisingly that remains the only interception that Witherspoon has recorded in his young career. Jones has done a better job of limiting his turnovers this season, but lightning will strike twice on Sunday as the 23-year-old cornerback will record another pick-six.

The Giants defense will hold Seattle to under 50 yards rushing

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

New York’s run defense has been middle of the pack this season allowing 118 yards per game which is 15th in the league. This week they’ll face a Seahawks ground game that is averaging 106 yards per game led by the running back tandem of Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

If New York is going to have a chance in this game, they’ll need Dexter Lawrence and the rest of New York’s front seven to shut down Seattle’s ground game. Look for New York’s run defense to have it’s best game of the season as they hold Seattle to less than 50 rushing yards.

DK Metcalf will have a 75-yard touchdown reception

Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

DK Metcalf is one of the most explosive receivers in the league. He’ll likely often be matched up against Deonte Banks who is struggling mightily in his second season.

Quarterback Geno Smith will look towards Metcalf’s way early and often as the 26-year-old receiver will have a significant size advantage over New York’s cornerbacks. Metcalf already has a 71-yard touchdown reception this season and on Sunday he’ll record a 75-yard touchdown on New York’s defense.

Brian Burns will have his first multi-sack game with the Giants

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Up to this point of the season, Brian Burns has not lived up to the five-year $141 million contract Joe Schoen gave him shortly after acquiring him via trade. Burns has just 13 tackles and one sack through four games.

He, more than anyone else, would like to have a big game to silence his critics. This week, he’ll finally have his first breakout game with his first multi-sack performance as a member of the New York Giants.

Giants vs Seahawks prediction: Seattle is one of the most difficult places to play in the NFL, and the Seahawks have too much firepower for the Giants to deal with.

Seahawks 27, Giants 13

