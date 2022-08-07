News and notes from New York Giants training camp practice on August 7th

Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

After a day off following their Blue & White scrimmage on Friday night, the New York Giants were back on the practice field Sunday morning.

Prior to practice, head coach Brian Daboll spoke with the media and stated he intends to amp up some of the reps and some of the conditioning. He also stated that he anticipates that everyone will play Thursday night in the preseason opener against the Patriots in Foxborough.

As far as practice went on Sunday morning, the bulk of the offensive reps were spent in the red zone. However, unlike last week the majority of the plays were running plays.

Saquon Barkley was running hard and fast and was able to change directions smoothly. He is miles ahead of where he was at this point last year when he was coming off a torn ACL.

He was stopped in his track on one play and that was when defensive lineman Justin Ellis was able to break through the middle of the line and stop Barkley for a short loss.

Additional notes from New York Giants camp

The second-team offense also spent most of their time on the field running the ball, but Tyrod Taylor did connect with fourth-year wide receiver Keelan Doss for two touchdowns.

With Azeez Ojulari still unable to practice due to being on the non-football injury list, Oshane Ximines saw time with the first team defense during walk-throughs, and Jihad Ward was in with the first team defense during the later stages of practice.

We’ll find out on Thursday night as to who will return kicks, but on Sunday, Darnay Holmes, Adoree’ Jackson and C.J. Board were fielding kickoffs. Of the three, Board will be the likely returner as he did so last year. Plus Jackson is already in a valuable role as the team’s number one corner and Holmes in in a similar position of value as the nickel corner.

Richie James, who has been a standout throughout training camp, was fielding punts on Sunday.

Jon Feliciano was back on the practice field after missing time due to dehydration/heat exhaustion.

Kadarius Toney was held out of practice, but it’s not believed to be injury related.

Big Blue will be back on the practice field on Monday and Tuesday before they travel on Wednesday for their game against the Patriots on Thursday.

