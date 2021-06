New York Giants reach deal with 1st-round pick Kadarius Toney

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney #89 catches a pass during drills at rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on May 14, 2021. East Rutherford Newgiantsmini 004

The New York Giants agreed to terms with 2021 first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

All first-round draft picks receive a four-year contract with a team-held option for the fifth season.

Per OvertheCap.com, the total value of Toney’s contract is $13.719 million.

The Giants selected Toney with the 20th overall pick of the draft out of Florida. That pick was part of a trade involving the Chicago Bears, who selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick of the draft.

The Giants also received a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Bears’ 2022 first- and fourth-round selections to complete the trade.

Toney, 22, had 70 receptions for 984 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 games last season with the Gators. He also rushed 19 times for 161 yards and a score.

–Field Level Media