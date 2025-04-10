NFL Draft rumors: New York Giants insider gives definitive answer on if Shedeur Sanders is a real option at No. 3

A notable New York Giants insider cast definitive doubt on rumors the team could use the third overall pick in this month’s NFL Draft on Shedeur Sanders.

The 2025 NFL Draft is nearly here, and the Giants will have a huge decision to make. After the worst showing yet for the Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen regime in 2024, the team needs to be a lot better next season. Or both will be looking for new jobs in 2026. However, they must also put the team on stronger ground in the long term.

The feeling in and around the organization is that long-term success will start and end by getting a quarterback who can lead their offense competently for the next decade. With the third overall pick in this month’s event, the team is well-positioned to select one of this year’s top QB prospects. And all signs point to Colorado star Shedeur Sanders being on the board when the G-Men are on the clock.

Sanders is a talented but flawed prospect. On Wednesday, ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan explained how seriously the organization took the scouting process to evaluate the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders.

“A scout told ESPN that New York had a presence at every Colorado game this year. And Schoen made multiple trips to Boulder throughout the season,” Raanan wrote. “Assistant general manager Brandon Brown even addressed the Buffaloes following a midseason practice. And Daboll went to the Shrine Bowl specifically to meet with Sanders.

“The 23-year-old quarterback who played collegiately at Jackson State and Colorado is believed to have visited the Giants after the combine. And expected to have a private workout before the draft.”

New York Giants not high on Shedeur Sanders

It seems obvious that the organization knows Sanders would be there when they are on the clock at No. 3. Which is why they scouted the Colorado star heavily. So, after all that hard work and evaluating, will they take him with their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Magic 8-Ball — AKA Raanan — suggests that is very unlikely.

“One source with knowledge of the Giants’ thinking doesn’t believe they are in love with Sanders,” the team insider writes. “Some in the organization are working under the premise that New York will take Carter or Hunter at No. 3 and look for a quarterback either later in the first round or on Day 2.”

In recent days, the Giants have been linked to rumors of trading back into the end of the first round or using their first pick on Day to select either Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.

