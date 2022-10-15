4 keys to a New York Giants’ victory on Sunday vs Baltimore Ravens

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants take the field on Sunday in NFL Week 6 seeking another pivotal victory, this time over a Baltimore Ravens team that is viewed as one of the best teams in the NFL.

This will be the toughest test for New York this season as it faces Lamar Jackson, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Fortunately for the Giants, defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale spent the previous 10 seasons with the Ravens as their linebackers coach (2012-2017), and defensive coordinator (2018-2021).

However, it will take more than Martindale’s familiarity with Baltimore to get the win. Here are three keys to victory for the New York Giants on Sunday.

Feed Saquon Barkley the football

When you get the ball in Saquon Barkley’s hands, good things will happen. Through the first five weeks of the season, the star running back has been the most productive offensive player in the league, leading the NFL with 676 all-purpose yards.

The Ravens’ defense is not as strong this year as it traditionally is. They rank 28th in total defense giving up 398.2 yards per game and are surrendering 108 yards per game on the ground.

New York must get the ball in Barkley’s hands at least 25 times because eventually, he will make a big play. If he can get 125 all-purpose yards or more, they’ll come away with another victory.

Contain Lamar Jackson’s running ability

This task is much easier said than done as Jackson’s 374 rushing yards are the 10th most in the NFL and the most by any quarterback. He already has two-100 yard rushing performances on the season and is a threat to score anytime he scrambles. It’s going to take a huge effort by all 11 members of the defense to contain the elusive quarterback, especially when Martindale dials up a blitz.

Martindale may try having one of his players – perhaps Xavier McKinney or Julian Love – spy Jackson on certain occasions. Jackson is a more than capable passer, but he’s most dangerous with his legs. If New York can limit the big plays he usually makes with his legs their chances of winning increases.

Don’t get beat by Mark Andrews

When Jackson is throwing the ball, his favorite target is tight end Mark Andrews. Andrew leads the Ravens in receptions (32), receiving yards (349), and receiving touchdowns with four.

Whether it’s a linebacker such as Jaylon Smith or a defensive back, New York must prevent Andrews a non-factor and force one of the other pass catchers beat them.

Winning the turnover battle

Believe it or not, the Giants are the only team in the NFL that doesn’t have an interception on the season. They’re hoping that fact changes on Sunday as Jackson has thrown five interceptions this year.

Daniel Jones is playing the best football of his career and has done a much better job of ball security. He’ll need to continue this against Baltimore, and hope that New York’s defense can create some turnovers of their own. These are two evenly matched teams and whoever wins the turnover battle is likely to win this game.

Prediction

There are several similarities between these two teams. They both have mobile quarterbacks and rely heavily on their running back. But perhaps the biggest similarity between these two teams is that they have arguably the best two kickers in the league in Graham Gano and Justin Tucker.

This game could come down to which offense has the ball last and puts their team in position to kick a game-winning field goal. Look for Jones and Barley to lead a last-minute drive setting up Gano for the win.