New York Giants tight end Evan Engram misses second straight practice

When the New York Giants play their season opener this Sunday against the Denver Broncos, it appears they’ll be without their Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram.

Engram injured his calf in the Giants’ preseason finale against the New England Patriots on August 29. The team was hoping that the injury was not serious and that he would be available to play in the season opener.

But on Thursday, Engram was unable to practice for the second day in a row, and his status for Sunday’s game looks doubtful.

Injury Report

DNP: Evan Engram (calf)

Limited: Saquon Barkley (knee), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Justin Hilliard (foot), Adoree’ Jackson (ankle), Josh Jackson (calf), Kyle Rudolph (foot), Danny Shelton (neck), Kaden Smith (knee), Andrew Thomas (ankle), Kadarius Toney (hamstring) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) September 9, 2021

The 27-year-old tight end is in the final year of his rookie contract, and was poised to play a pivotal role in the Giants’ offense. Injuries have been an issue for Engram in the past, as last year was the first time he played a full 16-game schedule.

If Engram is unable to suit up in Week 1, look for either Kyle Rudolph or Kaden Smith to start in his place and take on a more significant role in the Daniel Jones-led Big Blue passing attack.

In other injury-related news, Saquon Barkley (knee), Kenny Golladay (hamstring), and Adoree Jackson (ankle) all practiced on Thursday and barring any setbacks, will be on the field on Sunday.