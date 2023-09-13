New York Giants player stretchered off field during practice

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the New York Giants prepare for their Week 2 outing against the Arizona Cardinals, a scary incident occurred during practice on Wednesday.

According to multiple media reports, practice squad cornerback Amani Oruwariye had to be stretchered off the field after being involved in a violent collision during a special teams drill. Giants beat writer Art Stapleton notes that Oruwariye was immobilized on a backboard. Jordan Raanan of ESPN was the first to name the player injured in the drill.

We’ve already seen multiple potentially serious upper-body injuries happen during preseason and the first week of NFL action. Rarely do we see something of this ilk during practice.

Oruwariye, 27, was a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions out of Penn State back in 2019. He jumped on to the scene in 2021 by recording six interceptions in 14 games (all starts). After starting five games for the Lions last season, he caught on with the New York Giants’ practice squad.

We have no further updates on Oruwariye’s status outside of noting that an ambulance was seen taking him away from the Giants’ training facility at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford. We will provide further updates as they become available.

New York is set to take on the Cardinals this week after a shutout loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the season opener. But for now, all eyes are on Oruwariye’s status.