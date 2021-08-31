New York Giants acquire Ben Bredeson from Baltimore Ravens Ravens

Baltimore Ravens NFL guard Ben Bredeson

The New York Giants continued to add depth to their offensive line, acquiring guard Ben Bredeson from the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, according to reports.

The Giants are sending a 2022 fourth-round draft pick to the Ravens, reports said. The Giants also get a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-rounder, per reports.

The move comes a day after the Giants traded for center Billy Price from Cincinnati. They also recently signed interior lineman Ted Larsen.

Bredeson played in 10 games last season as a rookie for the Ravens, who selected the Michigan product in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He played in just 5 percent of the offensive snaps last season. He wasn’t expected to make Baltimore’s initial 53-man roster.

