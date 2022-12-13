New team emerges in Carlos Correa free agency sweepstakes

MLB free agency continues to roar on, where we’ve already seen teams spend over a billion dollars on adding players to their team. But the baseball offseason is only just getting started.

Two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa opted out of his contract with the Minnesota Twins, and he is now viewed as the top position player still left on the market.

In recent days we’ve heard just about everything when it comes to potential landing spots for the Platinum Glove-winning shortstop. From the Giants and Twins being favorites to the Cubs also being viewed as a frontrunner, we’ve heard it all.

But now there’s another big spender getting involved in the Correa sweepstakes.

Related: MLB free agent tracker: Christian Vazquez signs with Minnesota Twins

New York Mets chasing Carlos Correa, other stars

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest payroll in baseball could be on the verge of growing in an enormous way.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the New York Mets are also looking into adding Correa. But there’s a strange twist.

In this scenario, the assumption is that Francisco Lindor would remain at short, and Correa would play third base in the Big Apple.

Yet one Mets “person” provided some caution for the fanbase to tamper their excitement.

“I’d say there’s some smoke,” one Mets person said. “I’m not sure how big the fire is, though.” Unnamed “person” associated with New York Mets on Carlos Correa interest

On one hand, it would be extremely shocking for the Mets to continue their big spending, considering they’ve already handed out enormous contracts to Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, and Kodai Senga.

New York’s current payroll is already at a record-high $350 million. Counting expected penalties, the Mets are already on the hook for $421 million just in 2023 alone.

Considering Correa is expected to command north of $30 million per season, the Mets clearly don’t seem to care how much it costs to buy a World Series.

In addition to Correa, the Mets have also been linked to J.D. Martinez and Michael Conforto, signaling that they’re still searching for bats this offseason.

Related: MLB free agency rumors 2022: Updating latest free agency news, rumors