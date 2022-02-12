New Orleans Saints expected to keep Michael Thomas for 2022 season

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been the subject of more trade rumors than the number of games he played in the past two years. That might all come to a stop in 2022 with the latest news out of New Orleans.

Thomas, who last played in an NFL game on Jan. 17, 2021, has battled a nagging foot injury for the last two seasons. He underwent ankle surgery in June 2021, but only after ignoring the team’s communications for months. After already missing nine games in 2020, New Orleans prepared itself to be without Thomas for half of the 2021 season.

But Thomas later suffered a setback with the ankle, costing him the entirety of this past season. With the Saints facing the worst salary-cap crunch in the NFL, many speculated that a trade might happen this offseason.

However, it appears both Thomas and the Saints are in a far better place than before.

Appearing on NFL Network, Ian Rapoport reported that the Saints are expected to keep Thomas this offseason and the franchise remains committed to him returning next season.

“It seems the curiosity and saga surrounding Michael Thomas, the Saints’ standout receiver, is coming to a close in a positive way for all parties. He’s spent considerable time in New York after another setback with his [ankle], getting weekly treatments. That’s where he has been really since the regular season ended. … He is back in New Orleans now, he’s been communicating with the team.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport with latest on New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

There is very little incentive for New Orleans to trade Thomas right now. If he is moved before June 1, the Saints only clear $2 million in cap space and they must carry a $22.7 million dead cap hit. Not only that, they lose their only legitimate receiving threat for an offense without a quarterback or play-caller Sean Payton.

Instead, the franchise is better off restructuring the former All-Pro receiver’s contract. It creates more immediate cap space and secures his return for the 2022 season. Considering the uncertainty around Alvin Kamara’s availability this fall, New Orleans needs all the help it can get.