NFL insider reveals New Orleans Saints’ top choice to fill head coaching vacancy

Seven NFL teams are hiring new head coaches this offseason, yet the New Orleans Saints are the only ones yet to finalize their hire.

Some might say the Saints botched their process while witnessing so many other top candidates heading elsewhere. Yet, on the bright side, now the Saints aren’t competing with anyone else for the top remaining candidates available.

All signs point to the New Orleans Saints hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to fill their head coaching vacancy. Being that he led the NFL’s seventh-highest-scoring offense this season and is headed to the Super Bowl, Moore seems like a great hire in New Orleans.

However, according to Sportskeeda’s NFL insider Tony Pauline, Moore wasn’t the Saints’ first choice to become the next head coach in New Orleans.

“Following up on the situation in New Orleans, I’m told the team is informing candidates they previously interviewed they are out of the running, as Kellen Moore is the person they have chosen to be their head coach of the future. Sources tell me Aaron Glenn was their top candidate, but it seems the team’s former defensive backs coach was not interested in working under Mickey Loomis.” Pauline on Saints wanting Aaron Glenn

While Aaron Glenn had organizational ties to the Saints stemming from his time as a player and coach, he accepted the New York Jets’ head coaching job instead. That decision may have forced the Saints to pivot to their secondary option, yet they may still get one of the best coaches from this year’s hiring cycle.

However, years later, it will be fun to look back and see how Glenn performed in his first NFL head coaching opportunity, knowing that the Saints were too stubborn to move on from their general manager (Loomis). Yet, if Moore is as good as advertised, no one will bat an eye.

