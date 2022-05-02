New Orleans Saints reportedly signing Tyrann Mathieu

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints made an aggressive push to sign Tyrann Mathieu after the 2022 NFL Draft and now it appears the All-Pro safety is headed home.

Mathieu, a New Orleans native, received interest from multiple teams this offseason. A leader in the Kansas City Chiefs defense for years, a departure from his former team became evident after they signed Justin Reid.

Tyrann Mathieu PFF stats: 206 snaps as slot corner, 280 snaps at free safety, 438 snaps in box

After exploring his options for several months in free agency, Mathieu waited until after the NFL Draft to see which team was the best fit. Now, weeks after visiting New Orleans, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the two sides are closing in on a contract.

The #Saints are making a key post-draft addition, as they’re expected to sign All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu, sources say. A long-awaited signing that should be finalized in the coming days, the Honey Badger lands in a perfect spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

It’s the perfect landing spot for the 5-foot-9 defensive back. He grew up in New Orleans and emerged as a four-star recruit at St. Augustine high school. Mathieu later became a household name with the LSU Tigers, before a rough exit that seemingly served as a wakeup call to save his future.

While Jalen Ramsey recruited him to sign with the Los Angeles Rams this summer, Mathieu seemed to be destined for a deal with the Saints. He’ll now return to an excellent defense, providing a boost in the secondary and serving as a leader on the field.

