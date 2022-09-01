New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for assault with a firearm in ‘road rage incident’

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints starting strong safety Marcus Maye was reportedly arrested this morning after apparently assaulting someone with a firearm.

On Thursday, NewOrleans.Football contributor Nick Underhill broke the news that Maye, 29, was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. In a follow-up to his original Twitter post, he revealed details of the arrest via the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. They claimed Maye was detained after investigating a “road rage incident” in Metairie, Louisiana.

The statement on the arrest alleges Maye pointed a firearm at another vehicle that was occupied by several teenage females. After being booked, the NFL player was released following posting a $30,000 bond.

In Louisiana, such a charge is considered a felony. If found guilty, Maye could face a fine of no more than $10,000 and be imprisoned for no more than 10 years in jail.

This has not been a good off-season for the Saints. Maye is the second player facing active criminal charges currently on the roster. Following the Pro Bowl earlier this year, star running back Alvin Kamara was charged with felony battery for an incident at a casino in Las Vegas just hours after competing in the annual game for the fifth straight year.

Marcus Maye signed a 3-year, $28.5 million contract with New Orleans Saints in March

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Maye joined the Saints at the start of NFL free agency when he signed a three-year deal worth as much as $28.5 million. The contract also includes $15 million in guaranteed money. The Florida Gators alum took his talents to Louisiana after a five-year run with the New York Jets. New York took Maye with the 39th pick overall in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

Maye’s best season as a pro came in 2020 when he racked up 88 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and two forced fumbles in 16 starts for Gang Green. However, he only played in six games in 2021 after tearing his Achilles in a November loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Maye was brought in by the Saints to replace former strong safety Marcus Williams after he signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens in the spring.

The New Orleans Saints regular season schedule kicks off on Sept. 11 against division rivals the Falcons in Atlanta at 1 PM ET.