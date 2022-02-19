New Orleans Pelicans tried to team Ja Morant with Zion Williamson in 2019 NBA Draft

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to the dream pairing that never happened. Although Zion Williamson has yet to play a game for the New Orleans Pelicans this season, Ja Morant is helping take the Memphis Grizzlies to the next level, earning true MVP consideration.

Of course, Zion went No. 1 in the 2019 NBA Draft, and Morant went No. 2 in that same year, but apparently, there was nearly a situation where the two former AAU teammates reunited on the same team in the NBA.

Aiming for Ja, New Orleans Pelicans fell short

The Pelicans were already locked in on making Zion the top overall pick, but they were looking to package their No. 4 pick to move up to No. 2 to also select Morant.

According to Christian Clark of Nola.com, the Pels did their best to acquire the second overall pick ahead of the draft, but to no surprise, the Grizzlies weren’t interested in losing out on Morant.

Instead, the Pelicans moved down the board, sending No. 4 to the Atlanta Hawks for No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35.

With those three picks, they selected Jaxson Hayes, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Didi Louzada.

Not nearly Morant, but not exactly a bad outcome either. To be fair, the Grizzlies were likely never even remotely interested in trading their pick. Once they landed the second pick in the lottery, Morant was essentially locked in as a changing of the guard from Mike Conley to Morant and it’s paid off in a big way.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans are looking at another top lottery pick after another disappointing season, though for much different reasons. Williamson still offers tons of promise, it’s simply about getting him back on the court.

Who knows how well the Pelicans could be doing had they found a way to land Morant in 2019. It wouldn’t have changed Williamson’s injury, but the overall landscape of the franchise would be entirely different. Yet we can’t really fault them, as Morant was likely never on the table to begin with.

