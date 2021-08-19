New Orleans Pelicans re-sign Josh Hart for reported $38M

Mar 26, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) goes up for a shot while defended by Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) and guard PJ Dozier (35) in the fourth quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans announced the re-signing of restricted free agent guard Josh Hart on Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed, but multiple reports said it was a three-year, $38 million contract.

“Josh brings tenacity, competitiveness and infectious energy to our team every time he steps on the court,” Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in a news release. “We are excited to welcome him back and grateful that he wanted to continue his evolution with our Pelicans family.”

Hart, 26, averaged 9.2 points and 8.0 rebounds in 47 games (four starts) during his second season in New Orleans in 2020-21.

He has career averages of 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 242 games (65 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19) and Pelicans. A first-round pick (30th overall) in 2017, he was acquired by the Pelicans from the Lakers in the three-team trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in July 2019.

According to The Athletic, Hart’s new deal includes a guaranteed $12 million next season and a non-guaranteed $12.96 million in 2022-23, plus a player option for $12.96 million in 2023-24.

–Field Level Media