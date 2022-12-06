New Mexico State suspends player in shooting probe

Credit: Nathan J. Fish/Sun News / USA TODAY NETWORK

New Mexico State indefinitely suspended Mike Peake from the basketball team amid an investigation into a shooting that left Peake injured and another man dead.

Athletic director Mario Moccia told reporters that he couldn’t address Peake’s status as to whether he is still a student.

The shooting occurred early in the morning on Nov. 19 in Albuquerque, where the Aggies had traveled to play rival New Mexico later in the day. The game was postponed.

Police have said that four New Mexico students lured Peake to the campus, and Peake was shot in the leg in an altercation. Peake had taken a gun on the team bus, police said, and fired back, killing 19-year-old Brandon Travis.

Peake was hospitalized and has not been charged with a crime, the Las Cruces (N.M.) Sun News reported.

The newspaper said Peake was disciplined by the school when he was involved in a fight in October on the New Mexico State campus, which turned out to be the impetus for the November altercation. Moccia said he delayed announcing Peake’s suspension as his recovery continued.

“If there is criticism, I’m more than willing to take that, but I felt that while I can’t get into specifics, but while an individual is going through multiple procedures, I felt that’s not the appropriate time for that announcement,” Moccia said.

Peake, a 6-foot-7 forward, transferred to New Mexico State before the 2021-22 season and averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 13.3 minutes per game. He appeared in 34 games with four starts.

He started the first two games of this season, averaging 9.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Peake began his college career with Georgia in 2018, playing in 24 games for the Bulldogs. He spent the following season at Austin Peay, where he averaged 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds in 27 games (21 starts).

