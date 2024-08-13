Marlins tenure for Yankees great Derek Jeter hits new low after new team president fires many of his major hires

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Marlins made some major moves this week that were the latest steps of cleaning house of the remnants of Derek Jeter’s tenure as the club’s Chief Executive Officer.

Derek Jeter is not just one of the greatest players in New York Yankees history, he is a beloved figure in New York sports. There is little he can do wrong when it comes to sports fans in Gotham. However, that feeling is likely not shared in Miami.

In 2017, the Baseball Hall-of-Famer was a part of a group that purchased the Miami Marlins for $1.2 billion and he was then installed as the club’s new CEO. However, over his first five seasons, the team made the playoffs just once and his decisions were often questioned by those in and around the franchise. Eventually, he decided to walk away from the Marlins in 2022 and sold his shares in the team.

Last year, his hand-picked general manager, Kim Ng, was surprisingly sent packing when many around the game thought she was one of the few impressive hirings that Jeter made. Well, that was just the beginning, and the new regime led by president of baseball operations Peter Bendix continued their strategy of completely moving on from the Derek Jeter era.

Derek Jeter stats (Career): .310 AVG, .377 OBP, .440 SLG, 260 HR, 1,311 RBi, 1,923 R, 358 SB

More former Derek Jeter hirings ousted by new Miami Marlins front office regime

ESPN reported on Monday night that Bendix made a huge number of firings in the front office, “including two assistant general managers, four field coordinators and their international scouting director, among others.” The people let go were almost all hired by Jeter and Ng.

It was the latest sad moment in erasing Jeter’s time as CEO out of Miami Marlins history. While he will go down as a New York Yankees icon, he was just the latest sports great to show that sometimes their greatness will only come as a player.

