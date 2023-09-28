New England Patriots limited series in the works, focusing on the Tom Brady-led dynasty

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to one of the finest dynasties in modern professional sports, winning six Super Bowl during a 17-year span from 2001-2018. He’s considered the greatest quarterback of all time.

Now, Brady and current Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will be the subject of a limited series focusing on the Patriots’ dynastic run and all of the backstories that came with it.

According to Deadline, Oscar-nominated screenwriters Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson are working on “The Patriot Way,” a scripted limited series chonicling everything from the six Super Bowl titles New England won to the drama behind the scenes. That includes Aaron Hernandez, Spygate, Deflategate and Brady’s relationship with Belichick.

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years,” Tamasy and Johnson said in a statement. “Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

The Maze Runner‘s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein will produce.

Tamasy and Johnson are adapting Case Sherman and Dave Wedge’s 2018 book “12: The Insider Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption” to the small screen.

Thse four have collaborated in the past, including Tamasy and Johnson turning the book “The Finest Hours” into a blockbuster hit movie starring Mark Wahlberg titled “Patriots Day.” That movie focused on the Boston Marathon bombing and its aftermath.

“As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first super bowl [in 2001],” Sherman and Wedge said. “It’s a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime.”

It’s not yet known who is going to star in the limited series. But we’re sure actors will be lining up.