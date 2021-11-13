New England Patriots running back Damien Harris ruled out vs. Browns

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris has been downgraded and will be out for Sunday’s home game against the Cleveland Browns.

Harris sustained a concussion during New England’s 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. He rushed 15 times for 30 yards with a touchdown in that game.

Harris, 24, leads the team in carries (133), rushing yards (547) and rushing touchdowns (seven) this season.

The availability of rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson is in question as he attempts to clear concussion protocol. Stevenson is second on the team in carries (35) and rushing yards (136).

Brandon Bolden, who has 22 carries for 108 yards this season, likely will see a larger workload as the Patriots (5-4) look to extend their winning streak to four games on Sunday versus the Browns (5-4).

