NFL insider reveals the top target New England Patriots are expected to pivot to after failed Brandon Aiyuk trade

No one knows what to expect from the New England Patriots in the first year of the post-Belichick era. Jerod Mayo has taken over head coaching duties, and he’s well-respected. However, that doesn’t mean he’s been given a roster that’s ready to win in an uber-competitive AFC East.

The Patriots have certainly taken steps forward with their roster, adding a potential franchise quarterback in Drake Maye while adding a lot more competition at the receiver position. But their recent attempt to pull off a blockbuster trade for Brandon Aiyuk suggests Eliot Wolf knows there’s more work to be done.

With Aiyuk reportedly ruling out the Patriots due to not liking their QB situation, what’s next for New England? We may have just gotten our answer.

New England Patriots expected to upgrade at offensive tackle

There aren’t any other Brandon Aiyuk-like pass-catching talents available on the trade block. Even Aiyuk may no longer be available now that the 49ers have strengthened their effort to sign their second-team All-Pro to a contract extension. So, with Aiyuk not available, what’s next for the New England Patriots?

According to Patriots insider Ben Volin, New England could turn their attention to solving their offensive tackle needs.

“Now that the pursuit of WR Brandon Aiyuk is over with, expect the Patriots to turn their full attention to offensive tackle. Whether it’s a trade, a veteran free agent or a tryout guy, the Patriots know they need help at both tackle spots.” Ben Volin on New England Patriots’ roster plans

Trading for a top-tier offensive tackle won’t be easy. Most teams don’t have starting-caliber tackles to spare at this time of year. However, there are a few options available in free agency. But like Aiyuk, there are questions about whether the Patriots are the right fit in a year where they have so much to prove before they’re viewed as contenders.

Perhaps the best free agent offensive tackle available is two-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari. He was let go from the Green Bay Packers after an 11-year career that ended with injury concerns. However, if the 32-year-old is healthy and ready to go, the Patriots should absolutely have interest. But again, will that interest be mutual? He may be waiting for the perfect opportunity to start for a playoff contender.

Other potential options include D.J. Humphries, Duane Brown, and Donovan Smith. Otherwise, the Patriots might have to resort to making a team a trade offer too good to refuse or wait until roster cuts occur to pick up one of the top tackles off the scrap heap. Either way, if the Patriots plan to get Maye some experience as a rookie, they’ll want to upgrade in the trenches.

