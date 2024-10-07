Star New England Patriots player arrested on assault charges

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday, falling 15-10 to their AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins. With the loss, Jerod Mayo’s team moves to 1-4 in his first season as a head coach. Naturally, frustrations are running high in New England, and now one of their players has been arrested for his actions over the weekend.

New England Patriots’ Jabrill Peppers arrested on assault charges

On Monday, just hours after the New England Patriots lost 15-10, reports emerged of safety Jabrill Peppers reportedly being arrested.

According to Boston 25 News, Peppers is facing charges of assault, strangulation, and drug possession after an altercation occurred in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Police indicate they arrested the 29-year-old Patriots defender after initially responding to a disturbance at a home. A caller reported to the police that an altercation was taking place between two people, which prompted the appearance by the cops.

After they reported to the scene, Peppers was charged with assault and battery, strangulation, and possession of a class “B” substance that is believed to be cocaine.

Now, Peppers is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.

