New England Patriots reportedly could be without a major free agent addition in Week 1

The New England Patriots received some worrisome injury news on Tuesday that could mean one of their top additions in 2023 NFL free agency may not be available in Week 1.

The 2023 regular season is just a few weeks away and teams around the league are in a key part of preparation to make sure players are getting in NFL shape and up to the type of speed necessary to have a strong start once games start to count.

However, it is a fine line that teams must walk as they try to build chemistry while avoiding injuries in such a brutal sport as football. Unfortunately, it looks like the New England Patriots may not have been able to do that when it comes to one of their new weapons on offense.

On Tuesday, NFL Media league insider Ian Rapoport reported that new tight end Mike Gesicki “suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during yesterday’s practice.” And while the team hopes he can be ready for Week 1 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Rapoport claims that recovering from the “AC joint injury” in time to be ready for the home opener is not at all a given.

Mike Gesicki stats (2022): 32 catches, 362 yards, 5 TD

New England Patriots record (2022): 8-9

The former Miami Dolphins starting tight end was one of the notable additions the Patriots made in the offseason when they signed him to a one-year, $4.5 million contract. He was in a position to possibly win the starting job in New England this season.

After being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it took a few seasons for Mike Gesicki to start showing his potential in the NFL. In his third season, the Penn State alum hit new high points with 53 catches, 703 receiving yards, and six touchdowns for the Dolphins. In 2021 he put up similar numbers and seemed for a breakout season in 2022.

Unfortunately, under new head coach Mike McDaniel, he had a down season. Making just one start and racking up only 362 yards on 32 catches. However, he did score five touchdowns. Showing that he was still a serious end-zone threat even during a disappointing season. Plus, despite an off year there were many rumors of several interested teams before the NFL trade deadline last season.

Gesicki — along with other free agent additions like Juju Smith-Schuster and now former Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott — is part of improvements made to the offense to try and turn things around for a unit that struggled with second-year man Mac Jones at quarterback.