New England Patriots’ James White (hip) carted off

New England Patriots NFL running back James White

New England Patriots running back James White was carted off the field with a hip injury in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in Foxborough, Mass.

Teammates gathered around the 29-year-old Patriots captain before he was taken to the locker room in the first half of the game.

The Patriots announced that White would not return to the game.

White was injured while rushing for six yards on third-and-3 with 11:34 left in the second quarter. It was his only touch of the game.

The three-time Super Bowl champion entered the game with 4,550 yards from scrimmage and 36 touchdowns over nine seasons with the Patriots, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

–Field Level Media