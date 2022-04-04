3 New England Patriots draft day trade scenarios

The 2022 New England Patriots draft now consists of one additional pick after the team acquired DeVante Parker in a trade with the division rival Miami Dolphins.

New England sent a 2023 third-round pick to Miami for a 2022 fifth-round pick and the veteran wide receiver.

Not only does this trade provide young quarterback Mac Jones with another weapon, it will give head coach Bill Belichick more options during the 2022 NFL Draft. Below, we look at three scenarios for the Patriots once things get going later this month. But before we do that, let’s check in on the picks they own for the draft itself.

2022 New England Patriots draft picks

1st round : 21st overall

: 21st overall 2nd round: 54th overall

54th overall 3rd round: 85th overall

85th overall 4th round: 127th overall

127th overall 5th round: 158th and 170th overall

158th and 170th overall 6th round: 200th and 210th overall

New England Patriots trade N’Keal Harry

Fresh off acquiring Parker, there’s renewed reports that the Patriots will look to trade Harry. A first-round pick back in 2019 NFL Draft, the Arizona State product just has not lived up to expectations in New England.

N’Keal Harry stats (2019-21): 57 receptions, 598 yards, 4 TD, 55% catch rate

These are some absolutely disastrous stats right here. Set to enter the final year of his rookie deal with a mere $3.21 milion cap hit, there’s still a chance that another team will give New England a late-round pick for the 24-year-old pass catcher.

Expect a trade to happen on Day 3 of the draft. And even if the Pats don’t add another veteran receiver, it’s rather clear that Harry has worn out his welcome in New England. Picking up a sixth or seventh-round pick would be seen as a win.

New England Patriots draft includes blockbuster trade

New England has picked up two fifth-round selections in seperate trades that involved the team acquiring Parker and sending guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We fully expect Belichick and Co. to wheel and deal their way through the annual event in Las Vegas.

Look for the Pats to target a position of need and move up from the 21st overall pick in the first round. Wide receiver could still be a need here. We also wouldn’t be surprised if New England targeted a guard after moving off Mason. Someone like Boston College’s Zion Johnson would be a plug-and-play guard for the Pats.

New England Patriots trade for another wide receiver

Let’s be honest here. Adding Parker to the mix doesn’t move the needle too much. In addition to Harry, the Pats have been looking to trade Nelson Agholor. The idea is finding more capable and consistent wide receivers for Mac Jones.

Could Belichick and Co. exhaust even more draft capital on a wide receiver? Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf could be had for the right price. Trading their first-round pick (21st overall) and change for the No. 1 receiver would help Jones in a big way.

Brandin Cooks (Houston Texans), Robby Anderson (Carolina Panthers) and Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) are other names that have been bandied about on the trade block. Will the New England Patriots’ draft include them picking up a big-name wide receiver? We wouldn’t put it past this team.