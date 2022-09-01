Nevermore: Injured Ravens mascot Poe out for season

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens’ mascot Poe will miss the 2022 NFL season with a drumstick injury.

Tongue firmly in cheek, Ravens coach John Harbaugh made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Poe is going to be put on injured reserve for the rest of the season. He’s going to be done,” Harbaugh said. “Unfortunately he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season.”

Poe was injured during Baltimore’s preseason finale Saturday night against the Washington Commanders.

During a youth football game played at halftime, the mascot was hit from behind by one of the players. He had to be carted off the field with his left leg immobilized.

Head Coach John Harbaugh with a very important personnel announcement… pic.twitter.com/4VuBib5tyK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 1, 2022

Instead of saying “nevermore,” Harbaugh said the search is on for a new mascot with the start of the season just 10 days away.

“We will find a replacement,” Harbaugh said. “We’re going to go to work on that right away. We’re going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We’re going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

–Field Level Media