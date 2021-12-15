Nevada QB Carson Strong declares for NFL Draft, will skip Quick Lane Bowl

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Add another quarterback to the 2022 NFL Draft class. On Wednesday night, Nevada redshirt junior quarterback Carson Strong announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft. Strong also announced he would be skipping the Wolf Pack’s Dec. 27 Quick Lane Bowl matchup against the Western Michigan Broncos.

After four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Strong will now focus his attention on the biggest interview of his young life, the NFL’s pre-draft process. He joins several other heralded prospects to skip their bowl games, in addition to their final season.

Carson Strong as a top NFL draft prospect

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As far as his pro prospects go, Carson Strong enters the draft class with probably the biggest, most powerful arm among draft-eligible quarterbacks. A prototypical pocket passer, Strong stands at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds and has no issues uncorking a 60-yard bomb downfield. Strong maneuvers within the pocket well, and has displayed an above-average level of awareness when it comes to avoiding sacks.

Some may have concerns about a season-ending knee injury suffered in high school, which required arthroscopic surgery. However, it’s important to note, he hasn’t miss any games since suffering the injury. Team doctors will be able to get a better feel for the knee through the combine medicals and pre-draft process.

While he isn’t likely to be a top-ten pick, (few quarterbacks are projected that high in 2022) Strong is currently seen as a high mid-round prospect who could sneak up draft boards after his Pro Day.

Carson Strong stats

2019: 237/374, 63.4%, 2,335 passing yards, 11 TD, 7 INT (10 games)

2020: 249/355, 70.1%, 2,858 passing yards, 27 TD, 4 INT (9 games)

2021: 367/523, 70.2%, 4,186 passing yards, 36 TD, 8 INT (12 games)

After three years as a starter and nearly 10,000 career passing yards, Strong will take his talents to the NFL. The 2022 NFL Draft will take place from Apr. 28-30.