NetsGC blitz Raptors in NBA 2K League Tipoff showdown

NetsGC won a first-place Eastern Conference showdown in group play for the NBA 2K League’s The Tipoff tournament on Tuesday, routing Raptors Uprising GC 65-42.

The Nets improved to 3-0, tied for first with the idle Gen.G Tigers. The Raptors slipped to 3-1.

Michael “Tate” Tate paced the Nets with 19 points and 10 assists. Artreyo “Dimez” Boyd scored 14 points for the Raptors.

In other Tuesday action, DUX Infinitos topped Mavs Gaming 46-44 to improve to 3-0 in the Western Conference.

Elsewhere, Blazer5 Gaming edged Cavs Legion GC 79-78, Jazz Gaming dumped Pistons GT 84-68, and Lakers Gaming nipped T-Wolves Gaming 77-75. Bucks Gaming downed Pacers Gaming 67-53, Knicks Gaming thrashed Grizz Gaming 82-61 and Magic Gaming defeated Hornets Venom GT 64-58.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

NBA 2K League — The Tipoff group-play records

Western Conference

T1. Warriors Gaming Squad, 3-0

T1. DUX Infinitos, 3-0

T1. Jazz Gaming, 3-0

T1. Lakers Gaming, 3-0

5. Bucks Gaming, 2-2

T6. Pistons GT, 1-2

T6. T-Wolves Gaming, 1-2

T6. Mavs Gaming, 1-2

T6. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-2

T6. Blazer5 Gaming, 1-2

11. Cavs Legion GC, 0-3

12. Pacers Gaming, 0-4

Eastern Conference

T1. Gen.G Tigers, 3-0

T1. NetsGC, 3-0

3. Raptors Uprising GC, 3-1

T4. 76ers GC, 2-1

T4. Wizards District Gaming, 2-1

T4. Knicks Gaming, 2-1

T7. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 1-2

T7. Heat Check Gaming, 1-2

9. Magic Gaming, 1-2

10. Hornets Venom GT, 1-3

T11. Grizz Gaming, 0-3

T11. Hawks Talon GC, 0-3

–Field Level Media