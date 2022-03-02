Nets welcome back Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons’ debut on hold

Feb 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) and forward Kevin Durant (7) watch from the bench during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On the eve of Kevin Durant’s return to the Brooklyn Nets, the season debut of All-Star Ben Simmons was delayed due to a “setback” recovering from a lower back injury.

Durant was removed from the injury report and will play Thursday against the Miami Heat.

But ESPN reported that weakness in the lower back area would likely delay Simmons’ team debut. The target of March 10, an anticipated date against the Philadelphia 76ers, is “not happening,” per the report. Simmons is “not close” to returning, with agent Rich Paul describing Simmons as week-to-week.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season, but he’s been out since Jan. 15 and has played in only 36 games in 2021-22.

Simmons was acquired by the Nets in the trade deadline deal that sent James Harden to the 76ers.

–Field Level Media