Brooklyn Nets sign forward Yuta Watanabe

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets signed free agent forward Yuta Watanabe on Sunday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for the 27-year-old, who was the second Japanese player to reach the NBA when he made his league debut in 2018.

After going undrafted out of George Washington, Watanabe spent two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies and two with the Toronto Raptors. In 2021-22, he saw action in 38 games (four starts), averaging 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds across 11.7 minutes per contest for Toronto.

His best season came in 2020-21, when he averaged career highs of 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range across 50 appearances (four starts) for the Raptors.

–Field Level Media