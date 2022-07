Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets re-signed forward Kessler Edwards to a multi-year contract on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

Edwards, 21, averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds in 48 games (23 starts) during his rookie season in 2021-22.

The Nets selected the 6-foot-8 Edwards, who played at Pepperdine, with the No. 44 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

