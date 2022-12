Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets were fined $25,000 by the NBA on Thursday for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.

The league did not announce details or specifics of the infraction.

The only current players on the Nets’ injury list are Patty Mills (illness) and Royce O’Neale (personal).

Mills reportedly is doubtful for the Nets’ next game — Friday at Toronto — while O’Neale is expected to play.

