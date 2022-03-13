Nelly Korda recovering from blood clot

Dec 18, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Nelly Korda walks off the first tee during the first round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

American golfer Nelly Korda will be sidelined indefinitely after being treated for a blood clot.

Korda, 23, posted Sunday on Twitter that she experienced swelling in her arm during a workout Friday morning and went to the emergency room.

“I was diagnosed with a blood clot,” she wrote. “I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks. I will communicate my status as and when there is more information. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon! Thank you.”

Korda is currently ranked No. 2 in the Rolex world golf rankings, trailing only South Korea’s Jin Young Ko.

Korda is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She also won the gold medal at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo last August.

Korda’s older sister, Jessica, is ranked No. 24 in the world.

–Field Level Media