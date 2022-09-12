Nebraska Next Coach Odds: Matt Campbell early favorite

Credit: Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska got a head start on the search for its next coach by firing Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season, and some early favorites have emerged.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell opened as the +400 favorite at SportsBetting.ag to replace Frost. He has put together five consecutive winning seasons with the Cyclones and may see this as a good time to leave Ames with the future makeup of the Big 12 in question.

The next shortest odds belong to Mickey Joseph (+450). The former Cornhuskers wide receivers coach was named the interim head coach on Sunday and has nine games to show athletic director Trev Alberts that he’s the right man for the job long term.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops also emerged as an early candidate after the news of Frost’s firing surfaced. Stoops has built the Wildcats into a tough out in the SEC West, including a pair of 10-win seasons, and is being offered at +500 by the sportsbook to land in Lincoln.

Other interesting names on the list include former Florida and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer (+1100), who is working as an analyst for FOX Sports after his short-lived tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, and current Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders (+1200).

Nebraska Next Coach Odds

Matt Campbell, +400

Mickey Joseph, +450

Mark Stoops, +500

Bill O’Brien, +700

Dave Clawson, +900

Jim Leonhard, +900

Lance Leipold, +1000

Urban Meyer, +1100

Deion Sanders, +1200

PJ Fleck, +1200

Luke Fickell, +1400

Jonathan Smith, +2000

Matt Rhule, +2000

Ndamukong Suh, +2500

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell has had his name tied to numerous Power 5 openings in recent years, but has already turned down the likes of Michigan State and Notre Dame.

The sportsbook is also offering longshot odds on former Cornhuskers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft tweeted on Sunday, “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach.”

If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) September 11, 2022

While Alberts said the search for Frost’s replacement will begin immediately, the process is still likely to be a lengthy one. Most candidates who are currently head coaches at the college or NFL levels are unlikely to admit interest in another position at least until after their regular seasons conclude.

–Field Level Media