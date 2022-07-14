Ndamukong Suh expected to sign within weeks, Cleveland Browns among 3 teams interested

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Ndamukong Suh entered NFL free agency as one of the best defensive linemen available with many anticipating he would re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As training camp approaches, Suh remains a free agent and he will be playing for a new team this year.

Recognizing the additions Tampa Bay made this spring, Suh acknowledged he won’t be playing for the Buccaneers again. While that takes out one potential landing spot for him, multiple NFL teams have pursued the 6-foot-4 defensive tackle in recent weeks.

Ndamukong Suh stats (2021): 37 pressures, 13 QB hits, six sacks

Heading into his age-35 season, Suh is taking his time with a decision. It’s the benefit of having multiple suitors, providing him with the opportunity to create leverage in contract negotiations and to determine when he’ll sign a contract.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, Suh is expected to sign with a team right before training camp. While other clubs might also be involved, the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders are all teams to monitor.

The Browns are another team interested in Ndamukong Suh, per a source. Expect Suh to sign with a club closer to the start of training camp. The Vikings and Raiders are two other teams that have talked to the free agent DT. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) July 13, 2022

Selected with the 2nd pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh is no longer the All-Pro defensive tackle he used to be. A five-time Pro Bowl honoree, last receiving the honors in 2016, the 313-pound tackle is now a rotational player. With that said, he could make a significant impact for a team with playoff aspirations.

What NFL team will sign Ndamukong Suh?

The Browns are the latest team to be connected with an interest in Suh. Previously, the veteran defender used social media to express his willingness to play in Las Vegas. He is also squarely on the Vikings’ radar as the front office looks to bolster its defensive line depth before training camp.

Of the three teams mentioned, Las Vegas and Cleveland seem to be the likeliest free-agent destinations. Minnesota is viewed as a fringe playoff contender heading into the summer. Barring the Vikings offering the most lucrative contract, they might lose out to either the Raiders or Browns.

If Suh wants to join a defense with the best surrounding talent, Cleveland is a logical fit. On a defensive line with Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, Suh could thrive on the interior in passing situations and the exterior pressure could result in multiple clean-up sacks for Suh.

While the Raiders might not have the same talent defensively, the pairing of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones is already one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the AFC. Suh would also have an opportunity to be in Las Vegas, a prime destination for many stars.

One factor that could determine Suh’s decision is a decision on the Deshaun Watson suspension. If the NFL star is suspended for 10-plus games, likely costing Cleveland in a tight playoff hunt, the Raiders could become the favorites to sign Suh.

Ndamukong Suh career stats: 212 quarterback hits, 130 tackles for loss, 70.5 sacks

Considering how active AFC West teams have been this offseason, the Raiders signing one of the best defensive tackles of his generation would make things even more interesting this year for the best division in the NFL.